HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Holdings Trimmed by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,558 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of HUYA worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

