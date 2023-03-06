HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 511,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,113,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 13.6% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 889,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HUYA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,032,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HUYA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

