HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 511,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,113,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
HUYA Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.