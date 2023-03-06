IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in IAA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 5,991,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

