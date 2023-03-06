ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public Company Profile

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $233.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

