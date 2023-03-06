ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.82 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $211.82 million and $5.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,632,348 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,614,838.8845901 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22702134 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,931,881.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.