ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.82 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $211.82 million and $5.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,632,348 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,614,838.8845901 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22702134 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,931,881.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.