Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) were up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 94,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Iconic Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81.
Iconic Minerals Company Profile
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.
Further Reading
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.