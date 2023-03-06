Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) were up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 94,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

