IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,655 ($19.97) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.48) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IMI Stock Performance

LON:IMI traded up GBX 58.83 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,640.83 ($19.80). 587,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,248. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,641 ($19.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,467.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.16.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

