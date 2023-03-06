ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. 1,833,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,365,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

