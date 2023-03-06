Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.90

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $144.21, with a volume of 338227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Impinj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65, a PEG ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,614.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 65,516 shares valued at $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

