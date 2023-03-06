Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Update

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inchcape in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Inchcape has a one year low of C$8.66 and a one year high of C$10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

