India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

India Globalization Capital Price Performance

Shares of IGC remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Monday. 9,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,281. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 47.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.