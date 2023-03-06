INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

