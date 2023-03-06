Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 15,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Information Services Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

