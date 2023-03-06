Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $712,075.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP David B. Jones bought 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $712,075.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,435 shares of company stock worth $3,012,363 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,449. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

