Insider Buying: Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) insider Pamela Ann Walkden acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £260,000 ($313,744.42).
Banco Santander Trading Up 3.1 %
BNC stock traded up GBX 10.15 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 341.50 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 633,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,684. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 193.42 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.65 ($4.13). The company has a market cap of £57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.92.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,127.66%.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Featured Stories
