Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Insider Purchases £62,000 in Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($74,815.98).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.60. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 92.90 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.30 ($2.15).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

