Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Insider Acquires 94,518 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 356,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $825.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

