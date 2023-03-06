Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.26. 568,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

