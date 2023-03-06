Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells 77,977 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,980.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 24th, Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

