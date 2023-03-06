Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells 77,977 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,980.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 24th, Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92.

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

