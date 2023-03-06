Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Sells 77,977 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 77,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $79,536.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,076,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,980.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92.
Spire Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,213. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.