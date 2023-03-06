Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of IAS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

