Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

