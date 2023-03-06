Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $129.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

1/23/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. 588,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,600. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Get Intellia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.