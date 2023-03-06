Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $129.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.
- 1/23/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. 588,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,600. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
