International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) PT Raised to $11.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.
International General Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IGIC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 20.17%.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.
