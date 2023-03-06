International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 811,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
International Money Express Stock Performance
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Further Reading
