Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 167,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,561. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

