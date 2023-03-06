Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 64,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,516. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

