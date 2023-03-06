Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.