Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,549,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

