Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 798,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

