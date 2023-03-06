Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Reduced by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.90. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,911. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47.

