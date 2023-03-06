Invitoken One Day Volume Reaches $65,773.59 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00007613 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $65,773.59 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000224 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.
Invitoken Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
