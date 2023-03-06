Invitoken One Day Volume Reaches $65,773.59 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00007613 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $65,773.59 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

