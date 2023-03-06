Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

