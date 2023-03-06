Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

IOVA opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.