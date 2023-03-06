iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

