iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $218,765,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

