iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.86

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 1850826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 402.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11,470.1% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

