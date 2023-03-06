iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.35

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 2346675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after buying an additional 2,715,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,395,000 after buying an additional 2,152,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after buying an additional 1,320,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

