Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Izotropic

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.