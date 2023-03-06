Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

