Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.06 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $162.06 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

