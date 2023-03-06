Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 443,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $162.06 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

