James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 392.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

