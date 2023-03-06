Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 2,513,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,308.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $20.19 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $21.07.
About Japan Tobacco
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAF)
