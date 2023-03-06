JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Trading of JD.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,015,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.
JD.com Price Performance
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Featured Articles
