JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lessened by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 1.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $48.31. 3,754,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.39 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $69.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

