JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.21).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.4 %

JD traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 181.80 ($2.19). 4,428,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.30. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,030.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

About JD Sports Fashion

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($291,001.62). 52.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.