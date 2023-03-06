Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 180,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

