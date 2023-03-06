Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.24 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $22.24 million and $0.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,437.90 or 0.99997647 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01308439 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.