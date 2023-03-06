Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0131 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $0.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01308439 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

