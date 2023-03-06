John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $90.93 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $94.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

