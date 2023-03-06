Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Cut by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,956.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 303,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.