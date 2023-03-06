Joseph M. Miller Sells 11,296 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.17. 2,503,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

