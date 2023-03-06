JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target to GBX 230

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

